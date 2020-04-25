Road closures planned to begin April 26

Upcoming moving lane closure on Highway 101 from Boronda Road to the San Benito County line.

Information provided by Transport Agency of Monterey County and Caltrans District 5.

In an April 24 release, the Transport Agency of Monterey County issued notice of several upcoming road closures, some of which could affect San Benito County commuters. Closures begin on April 26 and run through May 2.

Highway 101: Boronda Road—San Benito County Line: April 28 to May 1

A moving lane closure will occur along northbound and southbound Highway 101 between Boronda Road and the San Benito County Line for a sweeping operation from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highway 101: Layous—First Street, King City: Long-Term Closure

There will be one lane closure along northbound and southbound Highway 101 from Layous to First Street in King City for pavement work from 9:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.