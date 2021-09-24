Road work on Highway 25 postponed until next week

Work scheduled to begin Oct. 4.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans announced its roadway repaving project on Highway 25 near Hollister, previously scheduled to begin Sept. 26, was postponed and will not begin until Oct. 4 at the earliest.

Details about a revised schedule for daytime and overnight work are forthcoming.

Once this paving project begins, travelers will encounter one-way traffic control along the 3.2 miles of roadway between the intersection of Highway 25 and Best Road / South Ridgemark Drive to the south, and the intersection of Highway 25 and Plaza Drive to the north.