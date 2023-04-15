Road work on Hwy 101 next week could affect SBC commuters

Lane closures at Dunbarton Road will be in effect on Monday and Tuesday.

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County

The transportation Agency for Monterey County announced the following Caltrans District 5 work that could affect drivers residing in San Benito County

Highway 101: Crazy Horse Canyon Road – Dunbarton Road (South): April 17

There will be one lane closure along northbound Highway 101 between Crazy Horse Canyon Road and Dunbarton Road south for guardrail repair work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highway 101: Dunbarton Road (North) – San Juan Road: April 18

There will be one lane closure along northbound Highway 101 between Dunbarton Road north and San Juan Road for guardrail repair work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Road work could be cancelled if weather is not suitable for work.