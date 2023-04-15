Road work on Hwy 101 next week could affect SBC commuters

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County
The transportation Agency for Monterey County announced the following Caltrans District 5 work that could affect drivers residing in San Benito County
Highway 101: Crazy Horse Canyon Road – Dunbarton Road (South): April 17
There will be one lane closure along northbound Highway 101 between Crazy Horse Canyon Road and Dunbarton Road south for guardrail repair work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Highway 101: Dunbarton Road (North) – San Juan Road: April 18
There will be one lane closure along northbound Highway 101 between Dunbarton Road north and San Juan Road for guardrail repair work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Road work could be cancelled if weather is not suitable for work.