Roadside curve warning sign installation underway

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Caltrans is working on roadside curve warning sign installation projects on various highways in San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

According to a March 30 release, roadwork consists of daytime and overnight single lane closures and, depending on the highway, sometimes one-way traffic control.

Work being conducted in and around San Benito County includes:

Highway 101 just south of Bradley Road to Jolon Road

Mon-Fri from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highway 101 Arroyo Seco Road to Betabel Road

Sun-Mon from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (next morning)

Mon-Fri from 8 p.m .to 6 a.m. (next morning)

Highway 25 (Highway 198 to Loneoak Road and Lewis Creek Roadd to just south of Tres Pinos) (Reversible traffic control)

Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highway 25 just south of Tres Pinos to just north of Santa Ana Road (Reversible traffic control)

Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highway 1 from Highway 156 to just north of Salinas Road (Reversible traffic control)

Sun-Fri from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (next morning)

Highway 152 Hill Avenue to Bella Vista Lane (Reversible traffic control)

Sun-Mon from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (next morning); 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mon-Fri from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. (next morning); 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic delays of up to ten minutes can be expected. Electronic messages will be present to alert motorists of lane closures.

The contractor of this $821,000 project is Highway Specialty Company of Palo Cedro, CA. Roadwork is expected to be completed by the end of summer, Caltrans said.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3318 or visit the website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans- near-me/district-5