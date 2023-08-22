Information provided by Michael Martinez, mentor for the Hollister High School robotics team

Hollister High School is excited to invite aspiring high school students and their parents to a special Recruitment Day for the renowned Robotics and Engineering Team “Deep Space.” With a track record of remarkable achievements, this program has carved a niche for itself as a powerhouse of innovation and hands-on learning.

Success Beyond Expectations: Our Team has consistently outshone expectations, making its mark on prestigious competitions and earning accolades within the tech community. But it’s not just about the trophies – it’s about cultivating a passion for technology, teamwork, and problem-solving that extends far beyond the competition arena.

Empowering the Future: Our team believes in giving back. Our team has been an integral part of community outreach, sharing knowledge and inspiring younger students to embrace the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics (STEAM). Moreover, our students have had the remarkable opportunity to intern with companies, gaining real-world experience that sets them apart in an ever-evolving job market.

Join Us on Recruitment Day: We will open our doors to all high school students and their parents, inviting them to explore the exciting world of robotics and engineering. Discover firsthand the teamwork, creativity, and critical thinking that drive our team’s success. Learn about our exceptional mentors, cutting-edge projects, and the chance to be part of a legacy that continues to shape the future of technology.

Don’t miss this chance to embark on a journey of innovation and discovery with the Hollister High School Robotics and Engineering Team. Join us on Saturday, August 26th at the Science and Robotics Quad at Hollister High School from 10:30am to 2pm and be part of a legacy that’s transforming education into careers.

A free raffle for High School students includes tickets to two separate San Francisco Forty Niners games this season, an Acer laptop, a Vizio TV, and team water bottles.

We are the future innovators and workforce of tomorrow. Together, let’s build a brighter, tech-driven future!