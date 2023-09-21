The 100th San Benito County fair is officially opening Sept. 29 at noon, but Bolado Park is expected to be sold out for the Bronc Bash on the 28th.

Organized by Hollister residents Elliot and Emily French through their Lone Oak Western Productions company, the event is the kickoff to the three-day fair.

San Benito County Fair manager Dara Tobias said the fair held a rodeo that included bull riding about 18 years ago but this is the first time it holds a bucking horse event.

“Because we have a local promoter and is a San Benito County family and we thought it was a perfect event in keeping with local families to celebrate everyone,” Tobias said about kicking off the fair with the Bronc Bash.

The Bronc Bash consists of 10 bucking horses, provided by Lone Oak, 10 bulls, mutton busting and a performance by the Faultline Derby Devilz.

Emily said the event is family friendly.

“It’s really important for us to include and educate children as well, taking care of animals and learning about animals and the western lifestyle is something unique we have in this area,” she said.

Elliot French sorting horses at his ranch in Hollister. Photo by Noe Magaña. Emily French sorting horses at her ranch in Hollister. Photo by Noe Magaña. Elliot French sorting horses at his ranch in Hollister. Photo by Noe Magaña. Elliot and Emily French, with help from one of their daughters, sort out horses Sept. 14, 2023 that were going to be sent to a rodeo in New Mexico. Photo by Noe Magaña. Elliot French sorting horses at his ranch in Hollister. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Emily said in addition to celebrating the hundredth county fair, the event will help fund suicide prevention programs in the retired pro athlete and military veteran communities through Second Chance Rehabilitation Ranch and Merging Vets and Players.

“Our proceeds will go to them so they can help and reach as many people as possible.”

According to its website, Second Chance Rehabilitation Ranch provides suicide prevention services to military veterans and Merging Vets & Players helps combat veterans and former professional athletes by promoting personal development.

Participants in the organizations’ programs will attend the Bronc Bash, and be featured in events such as horseback riding, hiking and meditation, fishing, skeet shooting and group discussions and education. All the events are taking place in the county.

To promote the Bronc Bash, Lone Oak, which sends its bucking horses to Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned events throughout the nation, is hosting an event Sept. 23 at The Barn in Tres Pinos. It will include a mechanical bull competition, meeting the bucking horses and music from 5 p.m. until closing. A $5 cover will be charged after 7 p.m.

Emily said she is expecting the Bronc Bash to sell out so she advises people to get tickets in advance.

The gates for the Bronc Bash open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Discounted tickets for admission to the fair and carnival rides are available at True Value Hardware AND Postal Graphics in Hollister, and Pizza Factory in San Juan Bautista. The fair schedule can be found here.

