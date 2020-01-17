Rose care class coming to San Juan Bautista

SJB State Historic Park to host UC Master Gardeners' workshop in February.

Information provided by UC Master Gardeners.

Join UC Master Gardener Dawn Avery for the Feb. 1 “Basics of Rose Care” workshop from 2-4 p.m. She will talk about summer and winter pruning, watering, mulching and fertilizing, followed by a discussion of rose disorders. Attendees should bring gloves and clippers for a hands-on rose pruning demonstration of roses at San Juan Batista State Historic Park Rose Gardens, located at Second Street and Mariposa Street in San Juan Bautista.

Do you have potted roses that need some TLC? Bring them and Avery will show you how to prune for health and vigor. The first half of the class will be held in the visitor center, followed by the pruning demonstration outdoors. Gloves, pruners, hat/sunscreen and layered clothing are recommended. Rain cancels outdoor demonstration that follows.

This free class has limited seating of 30. Early registration recommended. Classes fill up so please check the UC Master Gardeners website prior to the event to see if space is still available.