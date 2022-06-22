Roundabout project at 25/156 intersection to result in lane closures

Lane closures will be in effect June 27 through June 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 30 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 announced the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of highways 25 and 156 will result in lane closures next week.

Caltrans said travelers will encounter a closure of the #2 (right) lanes on eastbound and westbound Highway 156 as well as a closure of the #2 (right) lanes on northbound and southbound Highway 25. These lane closures will be in effect June 27 through June 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 30 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Travelers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Message and directional signs will be in place. Caltrans advised travelers to allow extra time for their commute through the area.

According to previous Caltrans news releases, the purpose of this roundabout project is to reduce the severity of collisions and fatalities at this intersection.