Roundabout project at 25/156 intersection to result in lane closures

Information provided by Caltrans District 5
Caltrans District 5 announced the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of highways 25 and 156 will result in lane closures next week.
Caltrans said travelers will encounter a closure of the #2 (right) lanes on eastbound and westbound Highway 156 as well as a closure of the #2 (right) lanes on northbound and southbound Highway 25. These lane closures will be in effect June 27 through June 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 30 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Travelers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Message and directional signs will be in place. Caltrans advised travelers to allow extra time for their commute through the area.
According to previous Caltrans news releases, the purpose of this roundabout project is to reduce the severity of collisions and fatalities at this intersection.
Since 2011, Caltrans has implemented several small projects that modified the existing signal at this intersection, including adjusting the signal timing, installing “signal ahead” signs, installing flashing beacons, and upgrading the size of the signal heads.
An interchange at the highway 25/156 intersection is the long-range improvement planned as part of the larger SR 25 Expressway Conversion Project which is funded by Measure G, a San Benito County voter-approved additional 1% sales tax.
The roundabout is a two-lane design and anticipates truck volumes for the intersection today and into the future. In accommodating the sweep of truck trailer wheels, a mountable truck apron is featured around the inside of the roundabout.
The contractor for this $10.7 million construction project is Graniterock of San Jose, California. The project is expected to be completed in April 2023.