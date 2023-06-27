Information provided by Caltrans District 5

The next phase of the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will include a pile driving operation which is expected to begin in the vicinity of the neighborhoods near Mission Farms RV Park and the Copperleaf community on Monday, July 3.

This pile driving operation will take place Monday through Friday for a two-week period (July 3 through July 17) during the daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no construction activities for the July 4th holiday.

Residents at Mission Farms RV Park who reside within the north side of the community, as well as residents in the Copperleaf community, will experience noise and ground vibration during this phase of construction. Residents are encouraged to prepare accordingly for this work. Travelers in this vicinity will also hear noise from this construction activity.

Image courtesy of Caltrans.

This pile driving operation is required to construct a retaining wall/sound wall. The contractor for this $75 million project is Teichert Construction in Pleasanton, California. This project is expected to be completed in Summer 2026.

Since November 2021, California has received close to $19 billion in federal infrastructure funding. That includes $14.8 billion in federal transportation funding to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, electric vehicle charging network, ports and waterways. These transportation investments alone have already created more than 42,000 jobs. For more information about California transportation projects funded by the IIJA and SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

The IIJA, also known as the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” is a once-in-a-generation investment in the nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness. California receives federal infrastructure funding based on formula and competitive grants. Based on formula funding alone, the IIJA will bring California an estimated $41.9 billion over five years.

For more information on state highways in San Benito County, please visit the District 5 website or the project website.