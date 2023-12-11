Information provided by Caltrans District 5. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Caltrans is completing the lane separation curbs on the State Route 25/156 Turbo Roundabout this week with final paving expected to begin next week, weather permitting.

Travelers will encounter the following construction activities at the roundabout next week as follows:

Final paving of all four segments of the intersection beginning Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15 during the overnight hours from 6 pm to 5 am

Overhead sign installation, traffic loop cutting and final striping will occur during the daytime/overnight hours beginning Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday morning, Dec. 22 from 7 am to 3:30 pm and during the overnight hours from 6 pm to 5 am. This overnight work will include one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers. Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this roadwork.

This turbo roundabout project will reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Route 25 and 156 where the previous signalized intersection experienced a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions.

The contractor for this $10.9 million project is Graniterock of San Jose, CA.

This project is anticipated to be completed in the Spring 2024.

