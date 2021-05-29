Saddle Horse Association’s Rodeo scheduled for June 26

Information provided by The Saddle Horse Association
The Saddle Horse Association will hold the Bolado Park Rodeo on June 26. Due to COVID-19 restrictions during the past year this years event was more challenging to organize. The annual event was previously two days and had a parade. The event is limited to one day and no parade this year.
The show will consist of the following classes which will start at 9:00 a.m. at Bolado Park Event Center.
Track Events
- Figure 8
- Ages 6-11 and 12-15
- Jr Stock Horse. Ages 6-15
- Open Stock Horse
Arena Events
- Team Roping
- Ladies Barrel Race
- Jr Team Roping Ages 8-15
- Jr Barrels. Ages 6-11
- Jr Breakaway. Ages 8-15 boys and girls
- Ladies Breakaway roping
Belt buckles will be awarded to individuals who place first in their competition.
Entries are open until 6 p.m. on June 9. Please check website for more details. www.sanbenitocountyrodeo.com
The grandstand will be open to spectators free of charge. Due to COVID restrictions the Rodeo will be subject to the health guidelines in effect the day of the show. Food vendors will be available on site including We Cook for you, Ohana Shave Ice and Cup Cakes for College.
Contact 831-628-3545 for more information.