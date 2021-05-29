Saddle Horse Association’s Rodeo scheduled for June 26

Entry deadline is June 9 and no parade will be held this year.

Information provided by The Saddle Horse Association

The Saddle Horse Association will hold the Bolado Park Rodeo on June 26. Due to COVID-19 restrictions during the past year this years event was more challenging to organize. The annual event was previously two days and had a parade. The event is limited to one day and no parade this year.

The show will consist of the following classes which will start at 9:00 a.m. at Bolado Park Event Center.

Track Events

Figure 8

Ages 6-11 and 12-15

Jr Stock Horse. Ages 6-15

Open Stock Horse

Arena Events

Team Roping

Ladies Barrel Race

Jr Team Roping Ages 8-15

Jr Barrels. Ages 6-11

Jr Breakaway. Ages 8-15 boys and girls

Ladies Breakaway roping

Belt buckles will be awarded to individuals who place first in their competition.

Entries are open until 6 p.m. on June 9. Please check website for more details. www.sanbenitocountyrodeo.com

The grandstand will be open to spectators free of charge. Due to COVID restrictions the Rodeo will be subject to the health guidelines in effect the day of the show. Food vendors will be available on site including We Cook for you, Ohana Shave Ice and Cup Cakes for College.

Contact 831-628-3545 for more information.