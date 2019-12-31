Safe roads mean happy holidays

Make sure you get everyone home safe. If you go out to celebrate the New Year, start it off right by designating a driver.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) are reminding motorists to drive safely during the New Year’s Eve and Day Holidays by taking the following steps:

Obey the posted speed limit and reduce your speed where congestion or hazards may occur. Motorists should maintain a safe distance between their vehicle and those in front.

Slow down and move over when Caltrans workers, law enforcement or tow truck drivers are working near the roadway. The public should call 911 to report any hazardous conditions or impaired driving.

Be aware of electronic message boards and other road signs with information on incidents, changing road conditions, lane closures or detours.

Make sure that vehicle brakes, windshield wiper blades and tires are in good condition and inspect your head and tail lights for maximum visibility on the highway.

Share the road safely with everyone, especially bicyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians. The public is encouraged to designate a driver before celebrating the New Year’s Holiday.

Caltrans and the CHP are prepared to respond to any emergencies that may affect the state highway system.

No roadwork/lane closures are scheduled from Monday, December 30 at 3 pm until Thursday, January 2 at 8 am, unless it is related to an emergency response.

The public may view the Caltrans network of roadside traffic cameras at: http://video.dot.ca.gov/ or the statewide highway network for current conditions at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or the automated California Highway Information Network (CHIN) @ 800-GAS-ROAD. In addition, the CHP has real time traffic incident information at: http://cad.chp.ca.gov/

Note from BenitoLink Staff: Stay off your phone while driving.