Salinas resident dies following dirt bike accident near New Idria

Law enforcement said accident may have been caused by a medical emergency.

A Salinas resident died following a dirt bike accident near New Idria on Feb. 7.

CHP told BenitoLink the incident was called in at 1:42 p.m. and that Christopher Theoni, 58 of Salinas, was taken to the hospital by a family member following the accident. CHP did not have information as to what hospital he was taken to.

Capt. Eric Taylor with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office told BenitoLink the agency was only called upon to act as coroner. He said Theoni died of a suspected accident or medical emergency. CHP also stated a medical condition may have contributed to the accident, though the cause of death is still under investigation.

Theoni would have turned 59 on Feb. 21, according to Taylor.