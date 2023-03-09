Salinas Valley Fair accepting exhibit applications

Entries are due on or before April 1.

The Salinas Valley Fair announced it is accepting exhibitors for this year’s fair, May 18-21 in King City. Entries are open to residents in Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Bentio and San Luis Obispo counties.

The release said there are thousands of items exhibitors can show off such as fresh flowers, potted plants, brownies and quilts, photographs, scrapbooks and birdhouses.

“It’s not just for 4-H and FFA exhibitors,” the release said. “It’s for everyone. The more exhibits the better.”

For entry information and how to enter go to www.SalinasValleyFair.com to enter your project or http://salina.fairwire.com

For more information about entering the Fair, call the Salinas Valley Fair Entry office at 831-385-3521 or email [email protected]