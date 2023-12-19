Information provided by the Salvation Army. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Thanks to the help of our community we raised 453 pounds of food, 28 blankets, 33 pounds of clothes, 175 toys , 7 bikes and our Kettles $3,451.00

In advance I would like to thank the Fire Department for always making Christmas possible for these families each Christmas. We are pleased with the turnout and generosity of those who donated and continue to donate. We are still seen angels as we like to call them, those who seen us on TV or at the drop off location and want to help with donations or want to volunteer during our Christmas distribution. It’s a joy to see our community come together.