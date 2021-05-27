San Benito Agricultural Land Trust applies for national accreditation

The public comment period regarding the application is open until July 9.

Information provided by San Benito Agricultural Land Trust

San Benito Agricultural Land Trust (SBALT) announced that it is applying for national accreditation from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission. A public comment period is now open.

According to the release, the land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important agricultural lands and natural places forever. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs.

“SBALT is San Benito County’s local land trust and this process has prepared us to meet the growing need to preserve our agricultural lands and open space,” the release states.

The commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how SBALT complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org.

Comments may be sent by email, fax, or mail to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 518-587-3183

Mail:

Land Trust Accreditation Commission

Attn: Public Comments

36 Phila Street, Suite 2,

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Comments on SBALT’s application will be most useful by July 9, 2021.