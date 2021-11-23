San Benito Agricultural Land Trust encourages residents to support local farmers and ranchers

SBALT writes about options residents have to support local businesses for Thanksgiving.

The San Benito Agricultural Land Trust (SBALT) works to preserve our county’s “working landscapes” – open spaces that provide food and fiber for our community and beyond. We are grateful for the bounty that our region provides and the people that do the hard work to feed us locally and throughout the nation.

This Thanksgiving, we encourage readers to consider supporting San Benito County farmers and ranchers by purchasing a turkey and ingredients for sides from a local farm or business that features local products. You’ll not only have a healthy, delicious meal for your table, you’ll also be helping to maintain our working landscapes that provide wildlife habitat, views and income for fellow county residents.

Paicines Ranch, on Hwy 25, is working to build healthy soils and manage for wildlife and biodiversity.

“Paicines Ranch turkeys are a reflection of our diverse and perennial pastures. These birds graze outside for the majority of their lives,” said Farm and Livestock Manager Martha Skelley. “They are an important part of our multi-species grazing, alongside sheep and pigs, and add so many beneficial nutrients and microbes to our soil. Their time with us is special, and they are truly amazing creatures!”

It’s not too late to buy a whole or half turkey from Paicines Ranch via their website or call 831-628-0288.

Lisa Knutson aka “Pasture Chick” in Hollister has already sold out of turkeys, but she has 4-5 pound chickens for smaller feasts, as well as fresh eggs for baking. Contact Lisa at [email protected]

For vegetarians, side dishes and desserts, there are lots of local sources. Vegetables and nuts, as well as apples and apricots for homemade pies can be purchased at the following farms:

And don’t forget all the gourmet local olive oils, wines and beer that are produced right here in San Benito County. BenitoLink’s Eat, Drink, Savor series makes it easy to learn about many of those options and the families behind them. Search Eat, Drink, Savor here.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at the San Benito Agricultural Land Trust! Learn more about the organization here.