San Benito Arts Council to host Farm to Your Table benefit dinner

Three-course pick-up dinner will take place on July 19 at the Farmhouse Cafe.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Arts Council.

The San Benito County Arts Council proudly presents its fourth annual Farm-to-Table Benefit for the Arts on Sunday, July 19. In response to the cancellation of in-person celebrations due to COVID-19, the Arts Council has transitioned this summer’s fundraiser to a Farm to YOUR Table event, consisting of a three-course, pick-up, heat & eat dinner prepared by local chefs Becky Herbert of the Farmhouse Café and Mike Fisher of Fisher’s Catering.

The three-course dinner features locally-sourced, organic food and produce and will be available for pick-up at the Farmhouse Café in downtown Hollister from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday July 19. Gluten free and vegan options are available. Please visit www.sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com to see the full menu and for tickets. In addition, each meal will include a special handcrafted surprise created by a local artist.

All proceeds from dinner sales will support the Arts Council’s Arts in Education Program, benefiting over 6,000 local students every year in San Benito County. The arts are needed now more than ever, and the Arts Council’s ability to provide these programs depends on the generosity and philanthropy of our local supporters.

Dinner tickets are limited and $50 each. Wine is available and can be purchased separately. Ticket sales end July 12 and must be purchased prior to the event.

For more information email info@sanbenitoarts.org. Be sure to follow the San Benito County Arts Council on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for event and sponsor highlights.