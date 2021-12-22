San Benito Chamber of Commerce hosts its last 2021 mixer

Ugly sweater-themed event provides opportunity for community to network.

Priscilla (L) and Mike Jones (R) in their festive holiday wear. Photo by Leila Sadeghian.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Leila Sadeghian

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly chamber mixer on Dec. 15 at the Swank Farms’ Bonnie’s Barn located at 4751 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister.

The event was sponsored by Heritage Bank of Commerce and the theme was an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Many guests sported their least fashionable holiday wear and even the Grinch showed up.

Over 100 guests were in attendance and they partook in a variety of raffle prizes donated by local businesses. There was also a pajama drive sponsored by the Youth Alliance.

Food was catered by 3 Queens Carnitas, with desserts by MMM Churros.

Each month the SBC Chamber mixers are held at a different local venue and sponsored by a local business. They usually take place on the third Wednesday of the month.

The next one is scheduled for Jan. 19 at a location still to be determined.

More information is available on the Chamber of Commerce website.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way of San Benito County, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.