San Benito Community Auction to be held this month

Over 135 packages from 31 nonprofit organizations available for the four-day event.

Custom Pet Portrait by Nina Summer and pictures from Winder's lunch at Calera Wine Company from the 2020 auction.

Information provided by the Community Foundation for San Benito County

Do you have August 27th marked on your calendar?

Bidding will open for the San Benito Community Auction on Friday, August 27th at 9:00 AM and close Monday, August 30th at 9:00 PM. The auction, hosted by the Community Foundation for San Benito County, is a virtual event that supports participating nonprofits of San Benito County.

COVID restrictions caused many nonprofits to cancel their in-person fundraisers effecting the organization’s abilities to fulfill their mission. The auction is an alternative way to raise funds in a safe and healthy way. Alexis Winder joined the auction because she felt it was “a great way to support several local nonprofits in one community event” and enjoyed seeing the “interesting and unique auction items and packages the various groups put together.” Last year, Winder won two packages from Pet Friends & Rescue; a custom pet portrait by Nina Summer and a package for lunch at Calera Wine Company. Winder found virtual bidding fun and plans to be participating again this year. Pet Friends will auction a new pet portrait by Nina Summer and an Italian lunch at Calera, along with more packages at this year’s auction.

Supporters of Breast Cancer Assistance Group of Monterey County (BCAGMC) also enjoyed last year’s auction. One auction participant, who won a Traeger Grill package, said the auction “was very user friendly and fun to keep checking on your bids and will do it again this year.” According to Vice President of BCAGMC, Susan Jordan, the auction was “very easy to participate in.” The pandemic had canceled their annual 2020 Bowlathon fundraiser which raises money for women undergoing breast cancer treatment and raising a family. BCAGMC was left with many items from their cancelled fundraiser that they were then able to use in last year’s auction. They decided to participate again this year with another Traeger Grill and more packages up for auction.

You can expect to see over 135 amazing packages from 31 nonprofit organizations. Preregistration for the event is recommended and begins on August 20th at givesanbenito.org/auction.

Donations are also accepted to further aid the participating nonprofits.

Contact [email protected] or call the Community Foundation for San Benito County at 831-630-1924.