San Benito Count COG releases survey on connecting San Juan Bautista-Hollister

Residents are encouraged to take and share the survey.

Information provided by San Benito COG

San Benito County COG announced that it is working on the Linking SJB-Hollister Study that focuses on the SR 156 corridor near San Juan Bautista.

COG said that to understand community needs and concerns related to walking, bicycling, and driving in and near the SR 156 corridor, it released a public survey available through Jan. 31, 2022. The survey is available both in English and in Spanish. To learn more about the study, please visit: https://www.linkingsjb-hollister.com/

Español

La agencia COG anuncio que está trabajando en el Estudio Vinculación SJB-Hollister que se enfoca en el área alrededor de la autopista SR 156 cerca de San Juan Bautista.

COG dijo que para comprender las necesidades y preocupaciones de la comunidad relacionadas con caminar, andar en bicicleta y conducir, publicó una encuesta disponible hasta el 31 de enero de 2022. La encuesta está disponible tanto en inglés como en español. Para obtener más información sobre el estudio, visite: https://www.linkingsjb-hollister.com