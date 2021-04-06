San Benito County Advances to Orange Tier

Bars, breweries and distilleries may resume outdoor operations. Fairs are also allowed at 25% capacity.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

San Benito County announced that it has met the requirements to move to the Orange Tier allowing permitted businesses per the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy to expand operations.

The release stated San Benito County has an adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 residents of 4.7, less than the 5.9 limit requirement set by the state for the Orange Tier.

In the Orange Tier, retail establishments may now operate at full capacity, while restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters and museums may increase indoor operations to 50% of capacity. Bars, breweries, and distilleries may resume outdoor operations, wineries may resume indoor operations at 25% capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer), and gyms and fitness centers may resume indoor operations at 25% capacity. Additionally, fairs are allowed at 25% capacity.

Businesses and activities permitted to open under the State’s Orange Tier must continue to comply with the state’s Industry Guidance found here.

More information on the California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy here.

Businesses and activities permitted to open, with capacity restrictions and modifications can be viewed here.

The state also announced that on June 15, 2021 all industries across the state can return to usual operations with common-sense risk reduction measures such as masking and vaccinations. See announcement here.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine and distribution process, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/ . To register for the state’s MyTurn vaccine registration and notification system please visit myturn.ca.gov/. Residents can also call 2-1-1 for resource information.