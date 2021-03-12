San Benito County advancing to Red Tier

San Benito County and other jurisdictions will be reclassified because the state met its first vaccine equity goal.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

San Benito County announced it it will be advancing into the state’s red tier COVID-19 restrictions on March 14.

According to a press release, the county, along with several other jurisdictions, will advance in the tier system because California met the first vaccine equity goal of at least 2 million doses administered in the Vaccine Equity Quartile.

San Benito County will advance to the red tier (substantial), which allows the following:

Restaurants: Indoor dining at maximum 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Indoor dining at maximum 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Retail stores at maximum 50% capacity.

at maximum 50% capacity. Gyms and fitness centers including studios like dance, cheerleading, yoga, martial arts: at maximum 10% capacity.

at maximum 10% capacity. Movie theaters at maximum 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

at maximum 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Zoos, museums, and aquariums at 25% maximum indoor capacity.

at 25% maximum indoor capacity. Wineries, Breweries and Distilleries where no meal provided*: Outdoor only with modifications, reservations, 90-minute time limit, seating/tables only, limited hours (services for on-site consumption closed by 8 p.m.).

On March 11 the sector guidance table for wineries/breweries/distilleries was updated and takes effect on March 13.

The release also notes that despite the loosening of restrictions, the San Benito County Health Officer David Ghilarducci urges everyone to remember that indoor activities are much higher risk than outdoor activities and to take every step to reduce your risk as much as possible.

The county also recommended residents to follow these principles to keep yourself, your family, your friends and neighbors, and the broader community safe.