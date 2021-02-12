San Benito County advancing within current vaccination tier

Phase 1B Tier 1 includes the education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture sectors.

Information provided by the County of San Benito County

San Benito County announced that effective Feb. 15, it will advance within Phase 1B Tier 1 of COVID-19 vaccinations. Thus far, the state’s prioritization has been on vaccinating the population of individuals over 75 years old, reflecting that these individuals, when infected with the coronavirus, have the highest number of deaths and hospital admission for severe disease, according to the release.

The announcement states that although there are still individuals awaiting their vaccine from the above population, sufficient vaccination progress has been made, many appointments have been scheduled, and expanding within the tier is prudent and necessary.

In San Benito County, health care providers are positioned and ready to start vaccinating the following in Phase 1B Tier 1:

Individuals 65 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: Education and childcare Emergency services Food and agriculture



Public Health Services is working with the above sectors that are located within San Benito County to coordinate vaccination of the eligible workforce.

For more information about Phase 1B Tier 1, visit www.covid19.ca.gov/vaccines

Vaccine remains in limited supply and there is not enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone in this tier at the same time, according to the release. As the state allocates vaccine to the county, it is assigned to local health care providers to vaccinate the community.

The county states in the release that it is imperative to remember that appointments will be made as more vaccine is available. If your physician or pharmacy is providing vaccine, they will contact you to coordinate vaccination. If you are not a patient of one of the physicians or pharmacies that is currently vaccinating, Public Health Services will contact you. Please do not call providers directly but wait for them to contact you. This will allow entities to focus on outreach, scheduling, and vaccination.

If you are identified in Phase 1B Tier 1 of the vaccine plan and have not completed the online interest form you can do so here.