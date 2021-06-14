San Benito County agencies to enforce fireworks ordinances in all jurisdictions

County lists fire danger, residents with PTSD and pet response as areas of concern.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The county announced that on June 8, the Board of Supervisors passed an urgency ordinance for illegal fireworks enforcement. The ordinance is aligned with similar ordinances in the City of Hollister and City of San Juan Bautista with fines from $1,000 – $5,000 based on the number of offenses and situations.

The Board of Supervisors requested a letter be sent to all property owners in San Benito County advising of the new ordinance and the combined efforts to curb illegal fireworks usage in the county by all public safety agencies.

The ordinance read in part:

“Last year San Benito County had a total of 23 structure and wildland fires related to the misuse of legal and illegal fireworks usage. Along with fire danger, people suffering from service-related PTSD often suffer crippling anxiety and other PTSD related conditions due to large explosions associated with illegal fireworks. Each year locally, pets are lost, injured, or killed because of their response to explosions from illegal fireworks.

We are asking for the public’s help to curb illegal fireworks usage. If you see illegal fireworks used, we ask that you call and report it. The law requires law enforcement officers to witness the person using the illegal fireworks or see which property the illegal fireworks are being ignited from to write a citation or need the person who witnessed the violation to sign the citation and possibly later testify in court as to what they witnessed.”