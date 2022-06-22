San Benito County Amateur Radio Association to host 2022 Field Day

Event takes place June 25.

Information provided by San Benito County Amateur Radio Association

San Benito County Amateur Radio Association announced it will host 2022 Field Day on June 25 at its Department Operation Center located at 3226 Southside Road in Hollister. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The release said one way people can call for help if cellphone service and internet are down is using amateur radios on special frequencies.

“Amateur Radio – sometimes called ham radio – has been around for over 100 years, yet it is still vital in today’s electronic Maker environment,” the release said. “Operators learn about electronics, physics, meteorology and other scientific disciplines while learning to use radios and set up antennas.”

It added American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day is part of a nation-wide event that encourages amateur radio operators to take their radios, antennas and batteries to public places and set up temporary stations to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio.

“Field Day is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend; no license is needed to join in on the fun,” the release said. “Stations will be set up that will enable people to talk to faraway places like Michigan, and Canada (examples of contacts made last year).”

The release said anyone can become a licensed Amateur Radio operator and that there are over 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as five years old and as old as 100.

“With clubs in San Benito County and in southern Santa Clara County it’s easy to get involved,” the release said.

For information on becoming an amateur radio operator or on upcoming events residents can visit sbcara.org.