San Benito County announces holiday office closures

Information provided by County of San Benito
The County of San Benito released the following information about its 2021 holiday season office closures:
|Agricultural Commissioner
|Closed at noon Dec. 23 through Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
|Assessor
|Closed to the public Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
|Auditor‐Controller (& Payroll)
|Closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
|Behavioral Health
|Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
|Child Support Services
|Closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
|County Administrative Offices
(Admin, IT, HR, GIS)
|Closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
|OES/EMS
|Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Modified hours Dec. 27‐30; duty office available 24/7.
|County Clerk‐Recorder’s Office
|Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
|COG
|Closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 31.
|County Counsel
|Closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
|District Attorney
|Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
|Elections Office
|Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
|Health & Human Services
|Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
|Library
|Closed at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 through Dec. 31.
|Probation & Juvenile Hall
|Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
|Resource Management Agency
|Admin, building, capital projects, integrated waste, parks, planning and public works ‐ Closed Dec. 23, 24, 30, and 31.
Code enforcement, CSA/CFD, engineering, housing‐ Closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 31.
|Sheriff
|Headquarters & jail- closed to the public Dec. 24 and December 31.
|Treasurer, Tax Collector and Public Administrator
|Closed at noon Dec. 23 through Dec. 31.