News Release

San Benito County announces holiday office closures

Many county offices will close Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The County of San Benito released the following information about its 2021 holiday season office closures:

Agricultural Commissioner Closed at noon Dec. 23 through Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Assessor Closed to the public Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
Auditor‐Controller (& Payroll) Closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
Behavioral Health Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Child Support Services Closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
County Administrative Offices
(Admin, IT, HR, GIS)		 Closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
OES/EMS Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Modified hours Dec. 27‐30; duty office available 24/7.
County Clerk‐Recorder’s Office Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
COG Closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 31.
County Counsel Closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.
District Attorney Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Elections Office Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Health & Human Services Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Library Closed at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 through Dec. 31.
Probation & Juvenile Hall Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Resource Management Agency Admin, building, capital projects, integrated waste, parks, planning and public works ‐ Closed Dec. 23, 24, 30, and 31.

Code enforcement, CSA/CFD, engineering, housing‐ Closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 31.
Sheriff Headquarters & jail- closed to the public Dec. 24 and December 31.
Treasurer, Tax Collector and Public Administrator Closed at noon Dec. 23 through Dec. 31.

 

BenitoLink Staff