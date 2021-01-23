San Benito County anticipates advancing to vaccination Phase 1B, Tier 1 the week of Jan. 25

Next vaccination phase includes individuals 65 and older, and those at risk of exposure in education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture.

Information Provided by County of San Benito.

In a release on Jan. 22, San Benito County stated it has vaccinated a majority of individuals identified in Phase 1A, Tiers 1-3 which permits the county to advance to Phase 1B, Tier 1 of California’s vaccination plan. During the week of Jan. 25 when the county receives a very limited supply of vaccine, the county will advance to Phase 1B, Tier 1. Phase 1B, Tier 1 is defined as follows:

Phase 1B, Tier 1:

Individuals 65 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: Education and childcare Emergency services Food and agriculture



Further direction from California Department of Public Health (CDPH) states all providers should:

Continue vaccinating all persons in Phase 1A Begin vaccinating persons 65 years of age or older. Based on available vaccine supply, prioritize and target outreach efforts as follows:

Age-persons 75 years or older prioritized due to increased risk of mortality and other severe disease

Occupational risk exposure-individuals prioritized who work in sectors with high occupational exposure as listed in Phase 1B, Tier 1

Residence in vulnerable communities-as determined by the California Healthy Places Index or comparable local health department knowledge, to address equity and communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic

Currently, CDPH determines and allocates COVID-19 vaccine doses to each county. San Benito County Public Health Services sub-allocates doses to COVID-19-State-approved CalVax vaccine providers within the county. To date this has included San Benito County Public Health Services, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and San Benito Health Foundation for Phase 1A vaccinations. Additional providers are currently onboarding to the CalVax system which allows them to receive sub-allocations of vaccine as San Benito County moves to Phase 1B. A limited supply of vaccine has been allocated by CDPH to San Benito County and will be received in the county next week. Therefore, the following newly approved providers will be sub-allocated vaccine next week: Lucky’s Pharmacy, Dr. Martin Bress, and Primary Care Associates. This limited supply is prioritized for Phase 1B, Tier 1, age 75 and older.

Individuals who meet criteria for Phase 1B, Tier 1, and those who have submitted interest forms on the San Benito County Vaccine Portal and are patients of the above providers, will be contacted directly by the providers. Please do not call these providers directly but wait for them to contact you. This will allow the provider to focus on outreach, scheduling, and vaccinating.

Providers that wish to receive vaccine to administer to health care workers and to patients must register to receive vaccine by enrolling in the CDPH CalVax system. Additional instructions may be found at https://eziz.org/covid/ enrollment/.

San Benito County receives limited vaccine doses. Please be patient as the county advances through the phases and tiers. For questions regarding COVID-19 or vaccines call the San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline at (831) 636-4113 or visit State of CA Vaccine page.