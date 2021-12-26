San Benito County Boy Scout Troops to collect Christmas trees

Collection dates are Jan. 2, 8, and 9 in Hollister and San Juan Bautista.

Information provided by Boy Scout Troop 436

Boy Scout Troop 436 and Troop 428 announced they will once again host the annual Christmas Tree collection in both Hollister and San Juan Bautista on Jan. 2,, 8 and 9. The two San Benito County Boy Scout troops are looking forward to getting back into the community service aspect of Scouting after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2021.

To have your Christmas tree collected and recycled, simply put it out in front of your home on the morning of one of the designated days, and Scouts will be by to gather it for you. The Troops will leave a self- addressed envelope with instructions if you care to donate. The suggested donation is $10.00 but is optional. Donations may be mailed back to the Scouts in the provided envelopes, or for your convenience this year, PayPal and Venmo QR Codes will also be included.

The Troops will once again be working with Recology and San Benito County to ensure that 100% of the trees collected will be chipped, mulched, and donated to local parks and landscaping projects. None of the collected trees will find their way into landfills. This practice promotes the long-recognized value of conservation that is a cornerstone of Scouting.

Also, The troops have set up a voicemail box for your convenience this year. If you need to contact the troops with regards to tree collection, please feel free to call (831) 636-6415 and leave a message.

HOLLISTER BOY SCOUT TROOP 436

Contact: Lindsay Swanton

coachswanton[email protected]

Hollister Troop 436

Phone:(831) 332-8863