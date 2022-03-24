San Benito County, Caltrans to hold free Bulky Item Recycling event

Event takes place March 26 and March 27.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The San Benito County announced a free Bulky Item Recycling event for residents on March 26 and March 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Smith Road Landfill. The event is held in partnership with Caltrans and San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM).

The county defines bulky items as:

Weighing more than 25 pounds

4 auto tires = 1 item

One pick-up load of yard waste = 1 item

One pick-up load of wood waste = 1 item

Set of table and chairs = 1 item

Other eligible items include, furniture, mattresses, household appliances, hot tubs, water heaters, asphalt and concrete.

This Bulky Item Recycling Event collection is limited to 2 bulky items per household. Proof of San Benito County residency is required. This event is offered quarterly at John Smith Road Landfill.

Items that will not be accepted include business waste, household trash, treated wood waste, or hazardous waste of any type. Hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosives, hazardous waste bases, etc. Mixed loads containing trash and bulky items may incur a charge. For questions on proper disposal of hazardous waste in San Benito County, visit the County’s Hazardous Waste Program website.

The release said Caltrans offered to help sponsor the March 26 event as part of their Clean California initiative. The Clean California program aims to encourage responsible waste handling, provides funding for local beautification projects, investing in litter removal and engaging the community.

“The best way to keep our state and the central coast litter-free is not to trash it in the first place,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins. “The goal of Clean California is to make sure trash never ends up on our roadsides, highways and waterways and these Bulky Item Recycle/ Dump Day events give area residents a chance to help make that happen by disposing of their items safely, properly and at no cost.”

The release added that part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, Clean California is a $1.1 billion, multi-year clean-up effort to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform roadsides and restore pride in public spaces.

“Caltrans, the John Smith Road Landfill and San Benito County kindly remind motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving,” the release said. “Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal and pollutes our roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down/secured by tarps/nets are subject to fines.”

Tips for securing your load:

Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.

Remove loose material and trash before driving.

Don’t overload; keep materials level with your truck bed.

Put light items lower, tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

“We are proud to partner with Caltrans to provide these Bulky Day Recycling opportunities for our residents. The bulky recycling event planned for March 26 and 27 is a great way to get a jump start on Spring Cleaning and allows us to continue our efforts to reduce litter and help prevent illegal dumping in the community,” said County of San Benito Resources Management Agency Interim Director Steve Loupe.

“Integrated Waste Management would like to thank our partners Caltrans and John Smith Road Landfill as they support this event and engage our community to recycle their bulky items,” said Integrated Waste Management Manager Celina Stotler.