San Benito County Chamber Foundation welcomes new Executive Director Eduardo Navarro

Navarro will work closely with the SBC Chamber and local partners.

Information provided by The San Benito County Chamber Foundation

The San Benito County Chamber Foundation announced Eduardo Navarro as its newest executive director.

The SBC Chamber Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that works in tandem with the SBC Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Center to promote and celebrate the economic vitality of San Benito County. According to the release, the SBC Chamber Foundation’s pillars focus on equity, sustainability, empowerment, and cooperation, while providing scholarships and financial support for SBC students pursuing college, vocational, or technical career pathways. The Foundation also supports small business advocacy, tourism, youth empowerment, and leadership development for all members of the community.

The foundation said that in his new role, Navarro will work closely with the SBC Chamber and local partners.

Michelle Leonard, CEO/president of the SBC Chamber said, “the SBC Chamber Foundation has evolved so quickly with Eduardo navigating the operational and fund development aspect; his energy, passion and efforts will continually take us to new heights. Eduardo is the embodiment of everything the Foundation stands for. We are thrilled about the Foundation Board’s decision to name him executive director and we are really excited for the dynamic work that will be done under his continued leadership.”

The release continued to say Navarro breathes new life to the Foundation, revitalizing its programs, providing organizational structure, and creating a strategic vision for the future. Eduardo brings strong skills in leadership development, nonprofit management, public relations, and philanthropy.

The foundation said that as a first-generation Latino leader in San Benito County, Navarro is heavily invested in giving back to his community.

“I am beyond excited to embark on this new journey and work collaboratively with all businesses, organizations, and residents in San Benito County,” Navarro said. “I appreciate the support I’ve already received and am hopeful for the great work we will all do together as a community.”

According to the release, Navarro is an experienced professional with a plethora of career achievements that make him an exceptional fit for the role and an asset for the Foundation. He’s the founder of Navarro Consulting and also serves on the Board of Directors for the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce. He was previously appointed to the Planning Commission by the SBC Board of Supervisors and has worked extensively in community engagement initiatives and outreach events throughout San Benito County.

“Eduardo is a strong community advocate and champion of education with a background in education policy and education equity,” the release states. “He worked at Youth Alliance as Development and Public Relations Coordinator and is a proud Hollister Haybaler and Hollister native.”

Navarro graduated with a B.A. in Political Science and French, and a M.A. in Latin American Studies. Shortly after he went abroad to France to teach English. Navarro also has a background in tech previously working at Mercari US and eBay as a taxonomy and localization specialist. In his free time, he is a linguistics enthusiast with a passion for traveling, languages, and cultures.

“In his short time working under the Foundation, Eduardo has rebranded the scholarship fund as the Pathways Empowerment Program to not only provide scholarships to deserving students, but also empower them as future leaders by connecting them to mentorship opportunities and engaging local professionals to support their careers,” the release states. “Eduardo is excited to begin a new journey spearheading new community initiative and focusing on youth advocacy and career development for young people in San Benito County.”