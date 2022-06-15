San Benito County children attend the first Kids at The Park in 3 years

Booths provide information on oral hygiene, safety and the dangers of drugs.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba

Over 100 children from all around San Benito County visited Hollister’s Dunne park on June 15 to participate in the 28th annual Kids at the Park. The event featured 26 booths, each filled with stickers, flyers, and all kinds of souvenirs to show off their dedication to the community. Organizations including the San Benito County Free Library, The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, Hollister Hills, YMCA were represented.

Because of the pandemic, this was the first Kids at the Park gathering since 2019. This year, “all the stations have hand sanitizers and masks and though it’s not mandated anymore, it makes people feel safe,” said health educator Ofelia Toledo Prieto. Ofelia has participated in Kids at the Park for the last 22 years.

The event was downsized from 47 agencies to 26 and food was not allowed in the park. The booths talked to kids about pool safety, oral hygiene and the dangers of drugs, among other topics.

“It’s so nice to see the kids out and about and doing activities that benefit their health,” said Library Outreach Coordinator Adriana Garcia. She sat at the registration table and enjoyed helping the children prepare for the day’s fun.

“Especially if you are new to town, they may not know what agencies are available in the area, so this event just connects people to the resources we have in our community,” said Garcia. “We also give the children’s families resources which they can read at home about how to keep their kids safe at home no matter what they are doing, so it benefits all San Benito County families.”

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

