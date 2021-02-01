San Benito County Clerk offers marriage licenses virtually

All ceremonies to be conducted via Zoom until further notice.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Benito County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department is serving the public in multiple areas and adjusting with the needs of the public. One of those areas is marriage licenses and certificates via Zoom. All ceremonies are conducted via Zoom, until further notice. However, we do anticipate bringing you in-person ceremonies in the future.

Our marriage license request application is available online with easy to follow prompts: www.sbcvote.us/county-clerk/marriage-licenses/. We have dedicated staff members to assist you if you need help. We try our best to meet your needs and accommodate to your schedule, however we do suggest beginning your process to obtain a license at least three weeks prior to your selected date to ensure availability.

As always, the San Benito County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department is here to assist you, especially on your journey to your special day.

Visit www.sbcvote.us, click online applications (under County Clerk) for the fastest processing of your license. Using the online applications “self-service” takes a few steps and allows the application to be submitted into our order processing system.

Have any questions? Give us a call at (831) 636-4029.