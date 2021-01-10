San Benito County closes its Board of Supervisors chambers to the public

Members of the public can still participate via the various Zoom platforms or live stream the meetings.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

In a statement on Jan. 10, 2021 the County of San Benito said that until further notice, in-person attendance to the San Benito County Board of Supervisors meetings is closed to the public per the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20 issued on March 17, 2020. Additionally, members of the Board of Supervisors can attend the meeting via teleconference to participate in the meeting to the same extent as if they were present.

The Jan. 12, 2021 meeting can be accessed in the following methods:

1. Through Zoom (https://zoom.us/join) per the instruction stated below:

Webinar ID: 950 4218 3212

Webinar Password: 617778

2. Remote live stream on CMAP’s Youtube channel and the county’s social media page (if available for the meeting).

Participating by Zoom:

Three ways to attend Zoom meetings: on a web browser, through the Zoom App, or over the phone. Each webinar will have a webinar ID and password, which is a unique number associated with an instant or scheduled meeting (found at the top of this text). The chat feature is disabled for all participants. Additionally, the video function is not available to the public.

A. Zoom on Web-browser:

a. If joining through web-browser, launch the address https://zoom.us/join or open the direct link listed below:

https://zoom.us

B. Or launch the Zoom App on your tablet or smartphone:

b. Select “JOIN A MEETING”

c. The participant will be prompted to enter the webinar ID and password listed above and name to join the meeting. The meeting agenda can be found at https://www.cosb.us/

d. The participant can launch audio through their computer or set it up through the phone.

e. Public Comment: Select the “Participants Tab” and click “Raise hand” icon, and the Zoom facilitator will unmute you when your turn arrives.

C. Zoom Audio Only (phone):

a. If you are calling in as audio-only, please dial US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 408 638 0968.

b. It will ask you to enter the webinar ID listed above, followed by the “#” key (pound key), then enter webinar password listed above at the top page of the agenda. The meeting agenda can be found at https://www.cosb.us/

c. It will then ask for a participant ID, press the “#” key (pound key) to continue.

d. Once you enter the Zoom meeting, you will automatically be placed on mute.

e. Public Comment: If you are using a phone, please press “*9” (star-nine) to raise your hand, and the Zoom facilitator will unmute you when your turn arrives.

Remote Viewing:

Members of the public who wish to watch the meeting can view a livestream of the meeting online through either the:

A. San Benito County Facebook page: https://www.facebook. com/sbccalifornia

B. Community Media Access Partnership (CMAP) Youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCLj3iW3_ dsDzbYqnY1KdCvA.

Written Comments & Email Public Comment

Members of the public may submit comments via email by 5:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the Board of Supervisor’s meeting to the Clerk of the Board at jfrechette@cosb.us.

Link to a Jan. 12, 2021 San Benito County Board of Supervisors meeting here – NovusAGENDA