San Benito County COVID-19 Vaccination Interest Portal is live

Platform is only for those individuals identified in Phase 1B. It is not a vaccination appointment system.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

The San Benito County Public Health Services COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Portal is now live. Residents of San Benito County who are identified in Phase 1B Tier 1 and 2 can complete the interest form, which will provide Public Health Services the ability to notify those interested about where they may obtain a vaccination as the phase and tiers progress.

It is not a vaccination appointment system, it is a tool to eventually schedule a vaccination appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are allocated from the California Department of Public Health. All counties, including San Benito, are allocated a limited supply of vaccine at this time due to manufacturer limitations. It is uncertain from week to week how much vaccine will be made available to the county.

The Vaccination Interest Portal can be found here: https://hhsa.cosb.us/covid-19- vaccine-info/

– This portal is available in multiple languages and those without internet or computer/smartphone access should contact (831) 636-4113 for assistance.

Phase 1B:

Tier 1

Individuals 65 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education childcare emergency services food and agriculture



Tier 2

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors:

transportation and logistics

industrial, commercial

residential and sheltering facilities and services

critical manufacturing Congregate settings with outbreak risk: incarcerated and homeless



To provide the fastest response to public inquires, please do not contact the Public Health Services department. Rather call the COVID-19 Hotline at (831) 636-4113. This phone line is monitored regularly and will provide the most expedited response.

For additional local COVID-19 Information please visit www.sbccovid19.us

State of CA Questions and Answers regarding COVID-19 Vaccines here: www.covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/