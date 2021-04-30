San Benito County COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available

Walk-ins available April 30 only.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

In a statement on April 30 the County said the OptumServe COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Rancho San Justo Middle School is offering walk-in appointments today only (April 30) as vaccine supply is available.

At your appointment or when you walk-in, you must provide government-issued identification showing full name and date of birth.

Appointments are available for individuals 16 years old and over

Walk-ins are subject to availability of open time-slots upon arrival and vaccine supply.

If you would like to make an appointment to schedule a specific time please visit https://myturn.ca.gov/.