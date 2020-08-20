San Benito County Elections Department provides six ballot drop box locations

Voters should expect to receive their voting kits in the mail in early October.

Voting Kit. The area below “Official Election Mail” is where the voter address will be. Photo provided by the San Benito County Elections Department.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Elections Department.

Governor Newsom signed AB 860 and SB 423 to deal with the threat to elections brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The change in law required county elections officials to mail a ballot to every registered voter and consolidate voting locations for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election. Therefore, San Benito County voters should expect to receive their voting kits in the mail in early October.

For many San Benito County voters, this is the first time they receive a “Voting Kit.” The Voting Kit will include a Voter Information Guide, Official Ballot, postage-paid return envelope, and an “I voted” sticker.

Those voters that elect to vote an Official Ballot must remember to sign and seal the exterior envelope. The final step is to select a method to return your voted ballot:

United States Post Office San Benito County Elections Drop Boxes San Benito County Voting Locations

San Benito County will have a total of six ballot drop box locations:



WESTSIDE

Hollister Super

1280 Fourth St (formally San Juan Rd)

Hollister, CA 95023

EAST COUNTY

Fire Station #2

2240 Valley View Rd

Hollister, CA 95023

NORTH COUNTY

Foodbank of San Benito

1133 San Felipe Rd

Hollister, CA 95023

SOUTH COUNTY

Ridgemark Office

100 Ridgemark Dr

Hollister CA 95023

DOWNTOWN

Department of Elections—Winn Alley

440 Fifth St

Hollister, CA 95023

WEST COUNTY

Windmill Center

301 The Alameda

San Juan Bautista, CA 95045

Ballot drop boxes will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning Oct. 5. Ballots will be picked up by Elections staff twice a day.

Voting locations are being finalized and will be announced soon.

As we continue to build a better voting experience, we encourage you to stay informed by following us on Facebook and Twitter and visiting the San Benito County Elections Department website. If you have questions, please feel free to contact us at (831) 636-4016 or sbcvote@cosb.us.