Information provided by San Benito County Elections Department. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The San Benito County Elections Department is proactively addressing recent concerning reports of suspicious letters containing fentanyl, received by election offices across the country. While San Benito County has not yet received any such correspondence or

been subjected to threats, we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness.

In collaboration with the Offices of the County Administration, Emergency Services, and Sherriff our Elections staff are swiftly implementing precautionary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our dedicated employees. Vigilance and caution are being exercised in the handling of election mail, prioritizing the safety of all involved.

It is imperative to reassure the public that these external occurrences will not disrupt or impede our local election operations. The San Benito County Elections Department remains committed to uphold the integrity of our democratic processes. We will continue to fulfill our constitutional duties as scheduled, providing a safe and secure environment for the community to participate in upcoming elections.

“We are taking every necessary measure to safeguard our staff and maintain the integrity of our election processes,” said Francisco Diaz, County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters. “The safety of our employees and the public is our top priority,” said Diaz.

The San Benito County Elections Department urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or mail to the appropriate authorities. Our commitment to ensuring a fair and secure election process remains unwavering.