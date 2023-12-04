Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Office and District Attorney. Lea este articulo en español aqui.



In preparation for the upcoming elections, the San Benito County Elections Office and the District Attorney’s Office are collaborating to release a vital public notice directed at all candidates, campaign entities, and political advocacy groups. This notice pertains to the County Sign Ordinance §25.07.16, which governs the placement and regulation of signs within San Benito County.

County sign ordinance requirements: The collaborative effort seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of the County Sign Ordinance, which generally requires individuals obtain a permit for the placement of signs within San Benito County. This ordinance covers the entire process of sign placement and outlines an enforcement mechanism to ensure compliance with the regulations.

Exception for Political Signs: In this joint press release, both offices underscore the significance of the specific exemption for political signs outlined in the ordinance. According to the collaborative interpretation, political signs shall be exempt only from the permit regulations in this chapter. Importantly, all other relevant regulations specified in the ordinance, which contribute to the safe and orderly display of signs, remain applicable to political signs.

Definition of Political Signs:

The press release further emphasizes the definition of “political signs” for the exemption to apply:

Are placed not sooner than 90 days prior to the scheduled election.

Are removed within 10 days after the election.

Advocate for a particular outcome in an election.

Political signs for the March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary Election can be displayed starting on December 6.

Guidelines for Abandoned Signs: Both offices jointly clarify the guidelines for signs considered abandoned under the ordinance:

Placed on property without the property owner’s consent.

Subsection applies exclusively to the property owner’s right to remove a political sign placed without their consent by the property owner or the property owner’s agent, and not any other person.

Remain placed on any property after the 10th day after the election.

Interfere with any right-of-way or easement

Create a hazard, as deemed by County Code Enforcement, CALTRANS, CHP, or any other government agency responsible or related to the safe movement of the public, whether pedestrian, vehicular, or other.



Compliance with California Codes: In a united effort, both offices stress that while political signs are exempt from certain permit regulations, they must still adhere to California codes and regulations, including California Business and Professions Code Sec. 5405.3 and all applicable regulations from the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC).

Candidates, campaigns, and political advocacy groups are encouraged to carefully read the County Ordinance 25.07.016 Signs, ensuring a seamless and compliant election season within the County of San Benito.