San Benito County evacuates Lovers Lane

Notice says there significant threat to life or property.

San Benito County issued an evacuation notice for Lovers Lane between Hwy 152 to Shore Road.

“Please evacuate the premises immediately,” the notice said.

It adds that there is significant threat to life or property.

A separate notice gave notice to residents of the following areas of a possible future evacuation due to severe weather:

San Felipe Road from Hwy 156 to the county line

Lake Road

Dunneville Estates

Portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road.

The notice said the evacuation point is the Veterans Memorial Building (649 San Benito Street) in Hollister.