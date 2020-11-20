San Benito County extends Rental Assistance Program

Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County has extended its Rental Assistance Program through the CARES Act until 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. The program can provide rental assistance, past due, security deposit, utility assistance (water/sewer, garbage), and food vouchers.

Pick up an application at 111 San Felipe Road, Ste. 107 in Hollister. Drop off in the black box located at the front entrance of the building. All requested documents must be submitted with application. The application is also available for download.

For eligibility requirements and more information on the program, visit the San Benito County Rental Assistance page.