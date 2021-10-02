San Benito County Fair schedule

Attendees are asked to take health and safety precautions.

The San Benito County Fair began on Oct. 1 starting at 3 p.m. and will continue through the weekend at Bolado Park, 9000 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

Opening day includes musical entertainment, vegetable judging and cutting horse show. The complete schedule is here.

Ticket prices range between $5-$10, depending on ages. Kids four years of age and younger are free. There is a $5 parking fee.

According to a health and safety statement, the San Benito County Fair Board, Hazel Hawkins Emergency Room Director Michael Bogey and San Benito County Public Health have the following recommendations: