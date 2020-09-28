Modified San Benito County Fair set for October

This year’s festivities will take place online and in person.

Following the shelter-in-place order put in effect in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Benito County Fair was cancelled for the first time since the second World War. But after several weekends of drive-thru fair food fests, the organizers began to see things differently and decided they could present a modified version of the fair in 2020.

Fair Manager Dara Tobias said they are hopeful about participation.

“Throughout the state fairs have already taken place and had heavy participation,” she said.

The 2020 San Benito County Fair begins virtually on Oct. 1, with in-person activities at Bolado Park starting on Oct. 2. There will be no charge for entry.

Virtual activities include the Market Livestock Show and Sale that can be accessed through the fair website. One-hundred and thirty-five kids have raised animals they are entering in the show. There will also be a gallery of craft entries on social media.

As for in-person activities, the drive-thru portion will give attendees the opportunity to enjoy fair food such as corn dogs and funnel cake. The route will be lined with display panels highlighting agricultural facts, sponsor banners and pull trucks. There will be barnyard buddies in lieu of a petting zoo, featuring animals such as goats.

