San Benito County Farm Bureau to host Farm Day

The day is organized for the purpose of increasing awareness of positive contributions that agriculture makes to the local economy and community.

Information provided by the San Benito County Farm Bureau.

Local third graders are invited to Farm Day at Bolado Park on March 17 from 8:15 a.m. to noon, hosted by the San Benito County Farm Bureau. Students will get to spend the day immersed in agriculture.

According to a recent release, Farm Day is organized for the sole purpose of increasing the awareness of the positive contributions agriculture makes to our local economy and community.

Reservations are required. To make a reservation, call Mindy Sotelo at SBC Farm Bureau at (831) 637-7643. Setup and guide registration on the day of the event will take place from 7:30-8:15 a.m.

The event is in need of volunteers, presenters, guides and supporters. Call (831) 637-7643 if interested.