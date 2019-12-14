San Benito County Free Library hosts Holiday Chamber Mixer

The evening was rounded out with a lively Ugly Sweater Contest and White Elephant-style wine bottle exchange.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Free Library.

On Wednesday Dec. 11, the San Benito County Free Library and Friends of the Library hosted the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Chamber Mixer. Chamber and community members were treated to live musical entertainment provided by Hollister native and NBC’s The Voice contestant Johnny Sanchez. Delicious food was prepared and served by Fishers Restaurant head chef and owner Mike Fisher, along with his San Benito High School students in the Workability Program. Java Express generously donated coffee to keep everyone energized and delectable macaroons and tasty desserts were provided by Lighthouse 55 Bakery.

County Librarian Nora Conte provided information on the library’s offerings and needs while attendees ate and mingled. The evening was rounded out with a lively Ugly Sweater Contest and White Elephant-style wine bottle exchange. Irma Gonzalez, Gavilan Community College trustee, was named the first place winner by unanimous decision, with daughter Jennifer Gonzalez finishing as a close second. Irma was presented with the grand prize, a San Benito Bene basket filled with local San Benito County products generously donated by the Friends of the Library. Jennifer was presented with a copy of the New York Times’ 2018 book of the year, The Library Book by Susan Orleans.

The San Benito County Free Library and Friends of the Library would like to thank the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce for the opportunity to host the Holiday Mixer as well as all who participated for making the evening so enjoyable.