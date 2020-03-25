San Benito County Free Library offers online resources

Access to video streaming services, e-books, educational material and more to help keep families engaged and entertained during the shelter-in-place order.

Information provided by San Benito County Free Library.

The San Benito County Free Library has online resources that could help keep families engaged and entertained during the shelter-in-place order.

According to a recent release, online resources include:

Hoopla: Stream popular movies, TV shows, music, audiobooks, ebooks, graphic novels, and more from your computer, television, or mobile device. Sign up with an email address, password and library card, then download the Hoopla app and borrow up to 10 titles per month.

Stream popular movies, TV shows, music, audiobooks, ebooks, graphic novels, and more from your computer, television, or mobile device. Sign up with an email address, password and library card, then download the Hoopla app and borrow up to 10 titles per month. Kanopy: Video streaming service providing access to more than 30,000 independent and documentary films—titles of unique social and cultural value from the Criterion Collection, the Great Courses, Media Education Foundation and thousands of independent filmmakers.

Video streaming service providing access to more than 30,000 independent and documentary films—titles of unique social and cultural value from the Criterion Collection, the Great Courses, Media Education Foundation and thousands of independent filmmakers. CloudLibrary: CloudLibrary provides access to more than 90,000 ebooks and audiobooks, including fiction and nonfiction titles for children, young adults, and adults.

CloudLibrary provides access to more than 90,000 ebooks and audiobooks, including fiction and nonfiction titles for children, young adults, and adults. Overdrive: Borrow thousands of ebooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.

Borrow thousands of ebooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere. Zip Books: Have library books delivered to your home for free! The California State Library has temporarily expanded this program to allow ordering of books already owned by the Library. Patrons may order one Zip Book at a time and up to five Zip Books per month.

Have library books delivered to your home for free! The California State Library has temporarily expanded this program to allow ordering of books already owned by the Library. Patrons may order one Zip Book at a time and up to five Zip Books per month. New York Times Online: Enjoy complimentary access to unlimited New York Times online articles.

Enjoy complimentary access to unlimited New York Times online articles. Flipster: Read your favorite magazines on your computer or mobile device! Flipster includes magazines for children, teens, and adults.

Read your favorite magazines on your computer or mobile device! Flipster includes magazines for children, teens, and adults. MasterFILE: MasterFILE Premier database provides full-text magazines, reference books and primary source documents. It also includes an extensive image collection containing photos, maps and flags.

MasterFILE Premier database provides full-text magazines, reference books and primary source documents. It also includes an extensive image collection containing photos, maps and flags. Universal Class: With a growing catalog of over 500 courses, over 300,000 students around the world and real instructors guiding the learning through engaging video-based lessons, Universal Class is a collaborative learning environment with graded tests, certificates of achievement, and Continuing Education Units available for selected courses!

With a growing catalog of over 500 courses, over 300,000 students around the world and real instructors guiding the learning through engaging video-based lessons, Universal Class is a collaborative learning environment with graded tests, certificates of achievement, and Continuing Education Units available for selected courses! Mango Languages: Learn a language with these online language-learning courses. Essential for ESL learners, or for anyone wishing to learn any of the 71 other languages from around the world.

Learn a language with these online language-learning courses. Essential for ESL learners, or for anyone wishing to learn any of the 71 other languages from around the world. Brainfuse: Interact with live tutors for math, science, reading/writing, social studies, PSAT/SAT/ACT, AP, GED, and state standardized tests. Professional assistance is also available for resume/cover letter writing, US Citizenship prep, MS Office Essential Skills, and more!

A complete list of San Benito County Free Library online resources can be found at http://sbcfl.org/research/.

Most of these online resources require a San Benito County Free Library card. For community members who do not have a card, call the library at (831) 636-4107 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. To register online, visit:https://catalog.sbcfl.org/cgi-bin/koha/opac-memberentry.pl.