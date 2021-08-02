San Benito County Free Library receives network updgrade

The $140,000 upgrade was made possible through a California High-Speed Broadband Grant.

Inside the San Benito County Free Library, built in 1960. File Photo by John Chadwell.

The San Benito County Free Library recently received a grant from the California State Library for a high-speed internet upgrade to meet the growing needs of our community.

The speed has increased from 1 GBPS to 10 GBPS, allowing ample support for streaming video, telecommunications such as Zoom and seamless downloading capabilities.

Upgrading the internet connection also included a boost to our patron Wi-Fi signal, providing greater parking opportunities in the library vicinity.

The California Research and Education Network (CREN), with over 20 million other users, is a high-capacity 3,800-miles of fiber-optic lines connecting the whole state, providing universities, colleges, and public schools with equitable access to emerging technologies.