San Benito County Free Library set to reopen

San Benito County Free Library was temporarily closed following a protest.

Information provided by San Benito County

The San Benito County Free Library is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 26 following a temporary closure following a protest on Aug. 20.

In a release San Benito County said that on the morning of Aug. 20, numerous unmasked protestors entered the San Benito County Free Library. Library staff asked the group to put on face coverings, but the group refuced to do so or to leave the premises.

The library continued to provide telephone and online services through its temporary closure. Services included using the library catalog online (available at https://catalog.sbcfl.org/) and requesting items be placed on hold.

According to the release, customers who do not have internet access can place items on hold by calling the library at 831-636-4107. Library staff will then pull the requested Library materials and call customers back to let them know that their materials are ready for pick-up. When customers arrive at the library to pick up their materials, they will send a text message to the library at 831-613-8010 to alert the Library staff that they have arrived and a Library staff member will place the requested items on the Requested Materials Table outside the front entrance of the Library.

Community members who do not already have a Library card can sign up for one at http://sbcfl.org/my-account/ get-a-library-card/. A Library staff member will contact you within 24 hours of registration with your Library card (barcode) number so that you have immediate access to our many online resources. Your physical Library card will be mailed to you.

Although the Library may be physically closed, Library staff members are still here to serve you. We continue answering phone calls, emails, and chat inquiries; for Library account information, help with accessing online resources, research questions, or help with any other Library services, please call us at 831-636-4107, email us at [email protected], or chat with us http:/sbcfl.org/ask-a- librarian/ Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Reminder – As is required per California State law, unvaccinated guests aged two-years-old and older must wear a mask or face shield covering the nose and mouth at all times while inside the San Benito County Free Library.

“Not everyone can be vaccinated, either because of age or personal health. As a result, the County requests that all library patrons wear a mask unless they are fully vaccinated. Although some individuals may be exempt from the State mask requirement, the County has established a more restrictive local rule to protect our residents’ public health. If an unvaccinated individual is not able to wear a mask because of health conditions, religious beliefs, or otherwise personal choice, that individual may not enter the library . However, the Library continually works to provide library services to all individuals not able to enter the library, including but not limited to, curbside, telephone, and online services”. – San Benito County

The library has a behavior policy that indicates that any behavior that “endangers the safety or health of others” will not be tolerated.

Additionally, in its regulations and “Per California State law, all unvaccinated guests aged two-years-old and older must wear a mask or face shield covering the nose and mouth at all times while inside the San Benito County Free Library. Guests who are unwilling or unable to comply with this law will be asked to leave the library building and utilize our Curbside Service. The library staff reserves the right to ask a patron to leave the library for any of the reasons listed above”.

As recommended by the County’s adherence to a policy of requiring masks for unvaccinated individuals is an effort to help control the spread of COVID-19 and keep our employees and patrons as healthy as possible. We thank you for your cooperation.