San Benito County Free Library to offer curbside pickup service

Customers can request and pick up materials starting June 2.

This article was contributed by librarian Nora Conte at the San Benito County Free Library.

Esteemed community members,

It is my pleasure to announce that on Tuesday, June 2, the San Benito County Free Library will begin offering Books To Go: our contactless curbside pickup service. Library customers will have the ability to request and pick up library materials Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library customers will be asked to search for their items online via the library catalog (available at https://catalog.sbcfl.org/) and place a hold on the materials they wish to request. Customers who do not have internet access can place items on hold by calling the San Benito County Free Library at (831) 636-4107. Library staff will then pull the requested materials and call customers back to let them know that their materials are ready for pick-up. When customers arrive at the library to pick up their materials, they can send a text message to the library at (831) 613-8010 to alert staff that they have arrived, and a staff member will place the requested items on the requested materials table outside the front entrance.

Community members who do not already have a library card can sign up for one at http://sbcfl.org/my-account/get-a-library-card/. A library staff member will contact you within 24 hours of registration with your library card (barcode) number so that you have immediate access to our many online resources. Your physical library card will be mailed to you.

Although the San Benito County Free Library may be physically closed, staff members are still here to serve you! We continue answering phone calls, emails, and chat inquiries; for library account information, help with accessing online resources, research questions, or help with any other library services, please call us at (831) 636-4107, email us at library@cosb.us, or chat with us at http://sbcfl.org/ask-a-librarian/ Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Take care and be well,

Nora Conte

County Librarian

San Benito County Free Library