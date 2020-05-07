San Benito County hosts no-cost COVID-19 testing

Testing will be available to all residents with a focus on—but not limited to—underserved populations, healthcare employees, essential workers, those over 60 years of age and those with chronic illnesses.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement to add more than 80 community COVID-19 testing sites across the state focused on underserved communities, the state of California has selected San Benito County as a no-cost COVID-19 testing site. According to a May 7 release, residents can get tested for COVID-19 at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister. Hours for testing will be Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This testing site will be powered through a partnership with OptumServe, a federal government health services business. OptumServe has extensive expertise in rapidly deploying and setting up health care services and has worked closely with the military, under the leadership of former Army Surgeon General and retired Lieutenant General Patty Horoho, RN.

Testing will be available to all residents with a focus on—but not limited to—underserved populations, healthcare employees, essential workers and those over 60 years of age and those with chronic illnesses by appointment only, the release said. Appointments are available by calling (888) 634-1123 or going online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. There will be no medical assessments done at the testing site. The release advised residents to call a medical provider if feeling unwell or showing symptoms of illness.

“This testing site will help San Benito County dramatically increase testing for some of our most at-risk community members, our healthcare and other essential workers,” said County Health Officer David Ghilarducci, M.D.

“Thanks to San Benito County and to OptumServe for the collaboration to make these testing sites possible,” said Charity Dean, M.D., assistant director of the California Department of Public Health.